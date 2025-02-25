Yardi to Showcase Innovative Self Storage Software Solutions at SSA Spring

The 2025 SSA Spring Conference & Trade Show takes place March 12-14 in Orlando, FL.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® is proud to sponsor, present and exhibit at the national Self Storage Association's (SSA) biggest East Coast event of the year on March 12-14 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, FL. The 2025 SSA Spring Conference & Trade Show is the ideal time for facility operators to network, discover new technology platforms and learn how to boost their bottom line in the face of rising costs and shifting customer demands. Yardi is an Ambassador Sponsor and will be at booth 501 to discuss facility marketing, management and market research solutions.

Jeff Bailey, regional manager at Yardi, will host a roundtable to guide attendees on optimizing marketing and integrating it with leasing, operations and accounting. Join us on March 13 from 2:45-4 p.m. EDT to see how you can transform mediocre marketing into an inviting "open for business" sign on the internet.

Yardi is also excited to showcase Yardi® Storage Manager, a powerful new cloud-based facility management platform for institutional self storage operators with complex accounting and operational needs. A suite of optional add-on modules extends the functionality of the system to include advanced marketing, stored goods protection, procurement, construction, forecasting, investment management and more.

Yardi will be on hand to demo Yardi Storage Manager, Yardi Breeze Premier®, Yardi® Matrix and StorageCafe to attendees. Stop by the Yardi booth or schedule an appointment to meet with a Yardi expert at the show.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

