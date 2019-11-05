Yardi to Showcase Coworking Trends, Tech Innovations at The Buildings Show and PM Expo

SANTA BARBARA, California, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Yardi® returns as a sponsor, speaker and exhibitor at PM Expo at the Buildings Show set for Dec. 4-6, 2019, in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 30,000 real estate professionals will attend the event for networking and education sessions focused on design, architecture, construction and property management.

This year's sessions are designed to help attendees transform real estate operations. For example, the demand for shared workspaces in Canada is growing. To learn more about this shift, property managers can attend "Current & Future Trends in the Coworking Space." Dale Hersowitz, vice president of coworking at Yardi, and Kane Willmott, co-founder and CEO of iQ Office Suites, will discuss workspace design and utilization, the workplace experience and the future of coworking technology.

"We are thrilled to return to PM Expo again this year to meet with industry influencers and share our innovative technology that enables property managers to keep pace with important trends in Canada's markets," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

Yardi experts will be on hand at PM Expo to answer questions and demo solutions for marketing, leasing and more at booth #1314. For smaller portfolios, find Yardi Breeze at booth #1308 where refreshingly simple property management software will be front and center.

