Yardi is all in on self storage at SSA Fall

Experience the industry's most connected AI-powered platform, built to help operators simplify, scale and grow

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Yardi® is a proud sponsor, presenter and exhibitor at the Self Storage Association's (SSA) Fall Conference & Trade Show, September 8-11, 2026 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. This year, Yardi is bringing its most significant investment in self storage to date, demonstrating its commitment to helping operators simplify operations, elevate customer experience and leverage AI across every aspect of their business.

Yardi SSA Fall 2026 event banner, Las Vegas, September 8-11, booth 2101

Yardi® Storage Manager, the company's self storage platform for institutional operators, is ready, and the industry is taking notice. Built with AI at its core, Storage Manager is the first all-in-one enterprise facility management platform on the market, giving operators a single connected system to centralize data, automate workflows and make faster, smarter decisions at scale. A growing number of industry-leading operators have already made the move.

"Yardi Storage Manager aligns with our commitment to operational excellence," said Aaron Facca, Chief Operating Officer of Mini Mall Storage. "The partnership helps us deliver a seamless, customizable storage experience internally and for our customers."

At SSA Fall, Yardi experts will take the stage to share practical insights on AI, CRM innovation and market trends, equipping operators with what they need to prepare for what's next.

On the show floor, explore the full range of Yardi's self storage solutions. In addition to Storage Manager, see Yardi Breeze® Premier, intuitive and powerful facility management software for small to mid-sized portfolios, and Yardi® Matrix, market intelligence that gives investors and decision-makers the data they need to stay ahead.

Visit booth 2101 or schedule a meeting to see firsthand why Yardi is all in on self storage and how the right technology partner can help your organization simplify operations, scale confidently and stay ahead of what's next.

About Mini Mall Storage

Mini Mall Storage provides self storage across the United States and Canada. With a focus on customer experience, operational efficiency and scalable technology, Mini Mall Storage is the trusted solution for everyday storage needs, offering convenient, secure and professional storage solutions. Learn more at minimallstorage.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Media Contact: Turner Levison, Yardi Systems, LLC | (678) 642-7532 | [email protected]