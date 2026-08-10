Mini Mall Storage chooses Yardi Storage Manager as its enterprise solution to build a resilient, sustainable operational infrastructure

The industry's only single-stack enterprise self storage platform provides one connected foundation to streamline operations, elevate the customer experience and support the business as it scales

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- To support its enterprise-grade operational standards across North America, Mini Mall Storage has selected Yardi® Storage Manager to help standardize operations, centralize data and provide the scalable technology foundation needed to support its next phase of business.

Mini Mall Storage facility with text: "Why a $2.6 billion self storage business chose Yardi."

Mini Mall Storage currently operates more than 280 facilities and over 13 million square feet of rentable space across the United States and Canada. They focus on enterprise-level scalability and delivering operational excellence through innovative technology, connected systems and exceptional customer experiences across its diverse portfolio.

"Disconnected point solutions create unnecessary complexity across a self storage business," said Rob Teel, CEO at Yardi. "Whether an operator manages dozens or hundreds of facilities, they need leading-edge software, but they also need a technology partner capable of supporting every aspect of their business. That's what Yardi can offer. By replacing disparate systems with one connected platform with AI woven throughout, we're helping clients work from one source of truth and simplify operations while building a strong foundation for future growth. We're excited to partner with Mini Mall Storage and look forward to supporting their success for years to come."

Purpose-built for enterprise self storage operators, Storage Manager replaces disconnected point solutions with a single connected platform unifying marketing, operations, accounting, payments, revenue management and AI. Centralizing data and workflows across the organization gives operators greater visibility, improved efficiency and a scalable foundation for long-term growth.

Mini Mall Storage selected Storage Manager for its ability to centralize workflows, automate routine tasks and deliver flexible systems supporting dynamic revenue management.

"Storage Manager aligns with our commitment to operational excellence," said Aaron Facca, chief operating officer of Mini Mall Storage. "This partnership helps us deliver a seamless, customizable storage experience internally and for our customers."

Mini Mall Storage joins a growing number of self storage operators choosing Yardi to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience and support business growth.

Learn more about Storage Manager at yardi.com.

About Mini Mall Storage

Mini Mall Storage provides self storage across the United States and Canada. With a focus on customer experience, operational efficiency and scalable technology, Mini Mall Storage is the trusted solution for everyday storage needs, offering convenient, secure and professional storage solutions. Learn more at minimallstorage.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Turner Levison, Yardi Systems, LLC, (678) 642-7532, [email protected]