Yardi eMAR Deploys First Canadian Pharmacy Integration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Yardi® eMAR has deployed its first Canadian pharmacy integration with NuCare Pharmacy and client the Residence at Littledale. By joining the Yardi® Pharmacy Network, NuCare can support electronic medication administration and deliver quality services to the Residence at Littledale.

The pharmacy-centric interface in Yardi eMAR allows participating partners to take the paperwork out of medication administration. Preferred providers benefit from a streamlined system in which authorized users can request refills electronically.

As the first Canadian client to integrate with a partnered pharmacy, the Residence at Littledale can facilitate effective electronic medication management, resulting in enhanced resident care.

"In joining the Yardi Pharmacy Network, NuCare can facilitate pharmacy-driven electronic Medication Administration Records and real-time order transmission, in order to support medication administration and deliver a higher standard of services to the Residence at Littledale," said Ayisha Sambhi, director of operations at Shorewell Pharmacy Group, a division of Elliott Group Inc.

"We're pleased to initiate our first Canadian pharmacy integration," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "Secure medication management is of the utmost importance for our clients. With the ability to request refills electronically through Yardi eMAR, the Residence at Littledale can simplify medication passing while ensuring resident safety."

The Yardi Pharmacy Network helps pharmacies gain market exposure and streamline dispensing. For senior living providers using Yardi eMAR, a pharmacy integration allows for seamless medication refills, reduced risks and improved resident satisfaction.

Learn more about Yardi eMAR and leveraging the Yardi Pharmacy Network.

About NuCare Pharmacy Home Services (Elliott/Shorewell Pharmacy Group)

Elliott Group Inc. is a Newfoundland owned and operated company that has been providing Pharmacy Services in Newfoundland for over 45 years. Elliott Group Inc.'s commitment to service, community and the profession of pharmacy has shaped their company's vision, mission and values.

These core values have been the basis of NuCare, a pharmacy that is dedicated to providing services to personal care homes, assisted living facilities, home care agencies, psychiatric injection clinics as well as addiction treatment centres.

NuCare has invested heavily in the latest automation and technology to ensure optimal prescription processing and efficient medication administration. They are confident that their association with Yardi will enable them to enhance their service, safety and efficiency! For more information, visit shorewell.ca.

About the Residence at Littledale

Located in the heart of the scenic and historic Waterford Valley, the Residence at Littledale is a private, independent and assisted living facility that provides quality care in a safe, comfortable environment.

Designed with care and attention to detail, the Residence's professional, well-trained team take a collaborative and holistic approach to care and offer personalized service to suit individual needs. Their goal is to create and nurture a safe, supportive space where individuals can maintain their independence, enjoy a high quality of life and continue to be valued, active members of the community. For more information, visit littledale.ca.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

