Yardi Breeze Premier Launches in Canada at PM EXPO

As it is entirely web-based, Breeze Premier does not require clients to maintain servers or spend time updating software. Users can log in using their phones, tablets or laptops. Its expanded capabilities save property managers time and money while improving the rental experience for prospects, tenants, owners and contractors.

"Breeze Premier offers property managers an affordable solution with more advanced features and capabilities to help them thrive and expand," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada. "From simple workflows and robust accounting to online payments and job cost tracking, there are dozens of features and add-ons available with Breeze Premier that we're thrilled to offer residential and commercial property managers."

Yardi is returning as a sponsor, speaker and exhibitor at PM Expo during Buildings Week, taking place November 30 through December 4. More than 70,000 real estate professionals are expected to attend the first-ever virtual iteration of this event for networking and education sessions on design, architecture, construction and property management.

Attendees can visit our experts at the Yardi Breeze Premier virtual booth to see why refreshingly simple software is right for you. To explore other ways Yardi can transform your business, chat with our teams at the Yardi Voyager and Yardi Energy booths.

