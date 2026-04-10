Yangarra Resources Ltd. Announces the Passing of its Chairman of the Board

CALGARY, AB, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) is saddened to announce the passing of Gordon Bowerman, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bowerman served as Chairman of the Board since 2001 and was a long‑standing and valued member of the Company's Board of Directors. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of Yangarra and contributed significantly to the Company's growth, governance, and long‑term vision.

James Evaskevich, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, management, and employees of Yangarra, we extend our deepest condolences to Gord's family and loved ones. He was a highly respected leader whose insight, integrity, and commitment had a lasting impact on our Company. He will be greatly missed."

The Board of Directors has initiated a transition process and will provide further updates regarding Board leadership in due course.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Yangarra Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact James Evaskevich, CEO 403-262-9558; Suite 1530, 715 - 5 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta T2P 2X6; Phone: (403) 262-9558, Fax: (403) 262-8281; Webpage: www.yangarra.ca; Email: [email protected]