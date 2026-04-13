Yangarra Resources Ltd. Announces Board Changes

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Following the passing of Gordon Bowerman, Chairman of the Board, the Company has made the following Board and Committee changes, effective immediately:

James Evaskevich has been named Executive Chair of the Board.

Dale Miller has been named Lead Director.

Robert Weir has been made a member of the Audit Committee.

The Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders is scheduled for May 1, 2026. The management information circular includes Gordon Bowerman as a nominee for election; however, notice of the meeting has already been provided and meeting materials have been mailed to shareholders, therefore voting and the meeting will proceed in accordance with the circular.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Yangarra Resources Ltd.

For further information, please contact James Evaskevich, Chief Executive Officer, at (403) 262-9558.