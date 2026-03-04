NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Yamazaki Home is officially available in Canada today!

In Japan, the United States, and beyond, Yamazaki Home is famous for creating home goods, housewares, and happy-making objects with a small-space sensibility.

Some of our best-selling products

Yamazaki Home is popular in urban areas in the United States, since many of their items are designed to fit small apartments and maximize tight spaces. From compact condos in Toronto to cozy apartments in Vancouver and family homes everywhere in between, Canadian households can now experience the brand's signature blend of minimalism, functionality, and warmth.

They're bringing their cosmopolitan designs up north to help households across Canada organize, simplify, and beautify.

Some of Yamazaki Home's best-selling products include:

Dish Rack ($135 CAD): The one that put them on the map, this beautiful dish rack remains a defining item that reflects one of their core philosophies that everyday goods should be both beautiful and functional. The lightweight, airy design with its coated-steel frame provides a sleek, attractive silhouette and upgrades any kitchen space.

Rolling Storage Cart ($213 CAD): The slender, sleek, stylish cart that's Instagram famous. The adjustable handle, smooth wooden tabletop, and inner shelves all add to the function and style of this minimalist rolling cart. The cart looks good, facing toward or away from walls, and slides neatly into tight spaces.

Coat Rack ($180 CAD): A beautiful, tree-inspired coat rack. The warm wooden pegs and simple silhouette lend a natural feel that will light up your entryway or bedroom. Don't worry about piling on the coats, as this steel-coated coat rack has a weighted base designed to keep everything upright and organized.

Yamazaki Home looks forward to spreading happy home harmony to Canada. For more information about Yamazaki Home's Canadian expansion or details about their products, please contact [email protected] .

About Yamazaki Home

A household name in Japan, Yamazaki Home started as a small, family-run ironing board manufacturer over a century ago. As the needs of their customers evolved, so did the company.

Today, Yamazaki Home sells products that run the gamut from elegant leaning ladders to sleek steel bread boxes. Every year, they work to continue providing unique, innovative solutions tailored to the way their customers live.

Yamazaki Home is universally recognized for bringing simplicity, quality, and intelligent, considered design to everyday items.

Yamazaki Home: Alex Johnson, Yamazaki Home [email protected]