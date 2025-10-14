Building on the legacy of the brand's flagship MONTAGE M, MODX M brings cutting-edge technology and professional-grade features to a wider audience. With three powerful sound engines -- AN-X for vintage analog warmth, FM-X for modern digital synthesis, and AWM2 for ultra-realistic instrument sounds -- MODX M offers a diverse range of tones suitable for every musical style.

Developed through extensive feedback from musicians worldwide, MODX M is a direct response to the needs of the global music community. It is designed to be powerful, expressive, accessible, and portable, further expanding the creative possibilities for musicians everywhere.

Designed for both stage and studio, MODX M offers three models tailored to different playing styles at a more affordable price.

MODX M6 ($2,199.99): 61-key semi-weighted keyboard for synthesists

MODX M7 ($2,499.99): 76-key semi-weighted keyboard for keyboardists

MODX M8 ($2,999.99): 88-key graded hammer action keyboard for pianists

Each model features intuitive performance controls, including eight physical faders, an improved Super Knob for multi-parameter modulation, and high-resolution control across all interfaces. MODX M also includes the free Expanded Softsynth Plugin (ESP) for all registered owners -- a virtual version of MODX M available early 2026 that integrates seamlessly with any Digital Audio Workstation (DAW), enabling musicians to create and edit performances anywhere.

The MODX M showcases Yamaha's dedication to innovation, accessibility, and passionate music makers who rely on their instruments to be heard. For further information, visit the MODX M product page at https://yamaha.io/MODXM.

Contact:

Lauren Jacobson

[email protected]

Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people's "well-being". To learn more, visit http://ca.yamaha.com/en.

SOURCE Yamaha Corporation

× Modal title