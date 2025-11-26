xTAO Provides Update on TAO Holdings

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - – xTAO Inc. (TSXV: XTAO.U) (OTC: XTAIF) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a publicly traded technology company focused on building infrastructure for Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, today announced the scale of its current TAO holdings following completion of the previously announced private placement by Off the Chain Capital.

As of November 25, 2025, xTAO holds a total of 59,962 TAO, an amount that now makes it the world's largest publicly traded holder of the native token of the Bittensor Network, to the Company's knowledge, based on publicly available information. The Company maintains substantial cash reserves, which position it to continue to acquire TAO.

xTAO's treasury will continue to play a central role in both expanding its own validator operations and building out infrastructure for growing the broader Bittensor ecosystem. The Company is actively staking its TAO holdings to the Bittensor root network, earning an annual yield of approximately 10 percent, although such projections are subject to fluctuations in token price, validator performance and various network dynamics. xTAO's validator continues to be one of the top performing validator on the Bittensor network.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co.

