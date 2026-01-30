xTAO Completes Infrastructure Upgrade and Validator Optimization

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - xTAO Inc. (TSXV: XTAO.U) (OTC: XTAIF) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a publicly traded technology company focused on building infrastructure for Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, today announced the successful completion of an infrastructure upgrade and validator optimization initiative for its validator on the Bittensor network. This strategic upgrade enhances the reliability and efficiency of xTAO's operations, ensuring the validator remains at the forefront of the decentralized AI revolution.

As of January 29, xTAO's validator is ranked 4th overall on the Bittensor network by yield generation. Demonstrating industry-leading performance, the validator is generating current annualized yield of 6.59%, according to data from www.taoyield.com. These metrics underscore xTAO's commitment to providing stable, high-performance validation services for its delegators and the broader network.

In the Bittensor ecosystem, validators serve as the essential stewards of network integrity and value, acting as the primary mechanism for the fair distribution of TAO emissions. Unlike traditional blockchain nodes, Bittensor validators perform a complex evaluative function by continuously scoring the quality of intelligence produced by miners across various subnets through the Yuma Consensus. Validators ensure that incentives are directed toward the most innovative and accurate contributors.

Bittensor is fundamentally transforming the artificial intelligence landscape by creating a peer-to-peer, permissionless marketplace that decouples intelligence from corporate silos. By utilizing a meritocratic incentive structure, the network enables thousands of specialized models to compete and collaborate globally, fostering a diverse ecosystem that is resistant to the centralization and bias often inherent in large-scale proprietary AI. This decentralized approach ensures that the development of artificial general intelligence remains open and accessible, providing a transparent alternative where the value generated by AI is shared among those who contribute to its collective growth.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co .

