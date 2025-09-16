xTAO Partners with BitGo for Institutional Custody

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - xTAO Inc. (TSXV: XTAO.U) (OTC: XTAIF) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a publicly traded technology company focused on building infrastructure for Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, today announced the selection of BitGo Trust Company, Inc. ("BitGo"), the digital asset infrastructure company, as the institutional custodian for its TAO treasury holdings. The partnership establishes enterprise-grade security infrastructure for xTAO's digital asset operations within the Bittensor ecosystem.

"Partnering with xTAO reinforces BitGo's mission to give institutions a safe, seamless bridge into cutting-edge blockchain networks like Bittensor" said Mike Belshe, CEO & Co-founder at BitGo. "As the Bittensor network continues to evolve, we look forward to supporting xTAO's treasury operations - safeguarding assets, streamlining treasury operations, and delivering the operational certainty institutions demand."

xTAO selected BitGo based on its comprehensive custody platform, which features multi-signature security protocols and regulatory compliance frameworks. BitGo also maintains insurance coverage up to $250M against loss, theft, and misuse in situations where they hold all keys to a wallet. The custodial arrangement supports xTAO's treasury management strategy while ensuring assets remain secure under institutional-grade protection standards.

"BitGo's proven custody platform provides the security, compliance, and operational controls necessary to protect our assets as we scale our participation in the Bittensor ecosystem" said Karia Samaroo, CEO of xTAO.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co .

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com .

