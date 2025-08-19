xTAO Announces Listing on OTCQB

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - xTAO Inc. (TSXV: XTAO.U) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a publicly traded technology company focused on building infrastructure for Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has completed the listing of its common shares on the OTCQB and commenced trading today under the symbol "XTAIF." The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "XTAO.U".

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Trading on this US marketplace provides the Company's current and future US-based investors greater access to data, home country disclosure, ease of trading and transparency.

In addition, the Company's common shares have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring of the common shares of the Company, to enhance liquidity in the United States.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, Bittensor staking yield and revenue, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact: Karia Samaroo, CEO, xTAO Inc., [email protected], (604) 704-4373; Media Contact: Hugh Naylor, [email protected]