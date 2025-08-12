xTAO Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - xTAO Inc. (TSXV: XTAO.U) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a publicly traded technology company focused on building infrastructure for Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, today announced that its common shares (the "Shares") have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol LM8 and WKN: A41CMP.

The cross-listing on the FSE will provide greater access to European investors and enhance xTAO's global visibility. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability and market capitalization, and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

xTAO also closed the previously announced private placement of 200,000 Shares at US $1.00 per Share for gross proceeds of US $200,000. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, and the proceeds will be used to acquire TAO. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the private placement. This private placement was conducted in conjunction with the previously announced US $22.8 million financing, with approximate gross proceeds totaling US $23 million.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of xTAO Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, Bittensor staking yield and revenue, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE xTAO Inc.

For more information, please contact: Karia Samaroo, CEO, xTAO Inc., [email protected], (604) 704-4373; Media Contact: Hugh Naylor, [email protected]