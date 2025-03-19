LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- XPPen, the leading digital innovation art brand, announces the Magic Note Pad, the world's first 3-in-1 color note pad, redefining the digital handwriting experience and ecosystem. This next-generation device features a groundbreaking 3-in-1 X-Paper display, the X3 Pro Pencil 2 equipped with industry-leading 16,384 pressure levels, and the customized XPPen Notes smart note-taking application. Powered by Android 14's open ecosystem, the Magic Note Pad delivers a versatile, efficient, and eye-friendly digital note-taking solution tailored for business professionals, students, and creative users.

As a pioneer in next-generation digital note-taking, the Magic Note Pad leverages EMR core technology to deliver high performance and an ultra-smooth handwriting experience. It features the industry's first 3-in-1 X-Paper display, breaking free from the limitations of traditional monochrome e-ink screens and providing users with a richer, more lifelike visual experience.

Additionally, the Magic Note Pad has received TÜV SÜD certification in Paper-Like Display and Low Blue Light, ensuring professional-grade eye protection while delivering an exceptional writing experience. XPPen leverages its expertise in hardware-software integration to drive innovation in handwriting technology and achieve seamless ecosystem compatibility for note-taking applications, redefining the next-generation digital note-taking solutions.

"The Magic Note Pad introduces an entirely new digital note-taking experience for users in the mobile-first era. More than just a digital notepad, it's a powerful productivity tool designed to enhance thinking, streamline note-taking, and boost efficiency in both work and creative expression," said Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XPPen. "In recent years, the demand for mobile note-taking applications has surged, with users increasingly relying on note-taking, document management, and AI to enhance productivity in work and learning. At the same time, expectations for a seamless pen-on-screen writing experience have grown. Leveraging 26 years of expertise in EMR handwriting technology, we have achieved natural, fluid, and highly precise handwriting, restoring a true-to-paper writing experience. Driven by our 'paperless' design philosophy, the Magic Note Pad provides an open, highly compatible digital note-taking ecosystem and redefines note-taking in the modern era."

World's First 3-in-1 X-Paper Display, The Ultimate Paper-Like Writing and Reading Experience

The Magic Note Pad features the groundbreaking 3-in-1 X-Paper Display, designed to adapt seamlessly to different scenarios with three distinct color modes. With a single press of the X-Paper key, users can effortlessly switch between Ink Paper Mode for a classic black-and-white experience. Light Color Mode for gentle, low-saturation visuals, and Nature Color Mode for vivid, true-to-life colors. Boasting 16.7 million colors and color rendition technology, it faithfully restores every detail with stunning accuracy.

The exceptional 90Hz refresh rate ensures fluid writing with minimal latency, while professional-grade eye protection is guaranteed through dual TÜV SÜD certifications in Low Blue Light and Paper-like Display standards. Complementing this innovative display is the newly upgraded X3 Pro Pencil 2, featuring industry-leading 16K pressure levels, soft nibs, and a shortcut key. The combination of EMR technology and thoughtfully designed writing implements delivers an authentic paper-like experience that sets new standards for digital note-taking.

Boosting Productivity with Smart Design and Open Ecosystem

XPPen Notes, a powerful native note-taking solution co-developed with professional app developer Jnotes, is designed to maximize productivity and creativity. Whether capturing sudden inspiration, jotting down lecture notes, or sketching ideas, every feature is crafted to streamline your workflow. Magic Note Pad users can enjoy a free permanent membership, unlocking the app's full potential for an uninterrupted experience.

Powered by the Android 14 system, users can access the vast ecosystem of the Google Play Store to customize their ideal workspace by installing the apps that best fit their workflow. Designed for portability and efficiency, this ultra-slim device is just 7mm thin and weighs only 495g, making it the perfect companion for work, study, and creativity on the go.

To further enhance efficiency, the Magic Note Pad introduces smart, productivity-driven features such as instant writing with a single tap of stylus and a three-finger swipe for quick screenshots, enabling users to capture and organize ideas at lightning speed. With an intuitive floating pen button, multi-window display support, and seamless app integration, it ensures a smart, open, and fluid user experience, empowering you to work, create, and innovate with professional efficiency.

The Magic Note Pad marks a significant step forward in the paperless revolution, seamlessly blending digital innovation with a natural writing experience. This breakthrough underscores XPPen's forward-thinking approach to developing integrated, all-in-one digital tools while reflecting its deep commitment to user experience.

Looking ahead, XPPen will continue to drive technological innovation, refining digital creation solutions to meet users' evolving needs and inspire even more creativity.

Pricing and availability

Experience the Magic Note Pad at XPPen eStore for $439.99. Visit xp-pen.com to discover full specifications and unlock your creative potential.

