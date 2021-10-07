Metro Loop, powered by Xplornet, brings fibre-to-the-home to over 6,500 premises in Haldimand County

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, today announced that Metro Loop's fibre-to-the-home expansion continues in Haldimand with gigabit Internet service now available to 6,500 homes, businesses, schools and seasonal residences.

Launched in April 2021, Metro Loop's fibre-to-the-home expansion project will deploy over 600 kilometers of fibre optic cable and provide next-generation broadband service to over 19,000 homes and businesses throughout Haldimand County, within the next two years.

"Xplornet has been making significant private financial investment to expand our fibre optics network across rural Ontario and we are delighted that we are now offering fibre-to-the-home service, with broadband plans with speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second, to over 6,500 residents and businesses in Haldimand", said Allison Lenehan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Xplornet Communications Inc.

"This is great news for my constituents. One area that often is forgotten when we speak of high-speed internet, is rural Ontario. Agriculture is evolving and farmers adapt to technology to be competitive. As farming becomes increasingly land and labour intensive, technology must be far more controlled and accurate. Farmers cannot remain compliant and competitive when they cannot effectively do business online or file documents", said Toby Barrett, Member of Provincial Parliament for Haldimand – Norfolk. "Modern agriculture requires connectivity for a variety of jobs, checking the weather, checking the markets. Affordable broadband is essential across rural Ontario to access e-commerce, close deals, process payments, share information and connect with customers and with markets."

This major fibre expansion follows recent Xplornet fibre-to-the-home project announcements in the Grey, Bruce and Brant Counties as well as ongoing fibre and 5G fixed wireless projects across eastern Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Quebec to bring fast, reliable and affordable Internet services to rural Canadians. Over the next five years, Xplornet will be investing $500 million to deploy its state-of-the-art fibre optics and 5G wireless network across rural Canada.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

