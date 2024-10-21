Xinhua Silk Road: Rediscover the charm of E. China's Yangzhou as a food heaven

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- East China's Yangzhou City in Jiangsu Province has a time-honored fame for its fascinating beauty as mentioned in many Chinese ancient poems, while now it is dubbed a food heaven after being granted the status of Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO in 2019.

Photo shows some classic Huaiyang cuisine dishes.

Since the city was selected as Creative City of Gastronomy, Yangzhou has committed to building a world-renowned city for culture and tourism by making creative Huaiyang cuisine, one of the Four Great Traditions in Chinese cuisine, promoting its time-honoured history and culture and deepening international exchanges.

A typical food tour in Yangzhou starts from a nice, relaxing breakfast. Zaocha, which literally means morning tea, usually includes various delectable pastries and dishes, accompanied by a pot of hot tea.

For lunch, either traditional dishes or modern creative dishes are good choices. Besides meals, exploring Huaiyang cuisine museum and characteristic blocks is also a good way to know local culture.

Yangzhou's food culture has been passed down for centuries and remains vibrant and fresh. The city has also successfully applied for 75 intangible cultural heritage projects related to food, over 30 China Geographic Indications, and six food-related "China Time-Honored Brands".

