Xinhua Silk Road: Peony viewing launching ceremony of 40th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang starts in C. China's Henan

BEIJING, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- The peony viewing launching ceremony of the 40th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang, China, kicked off on April 1 in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, a city with a 1,500-year history of cultivating peonies.

Peony viewing launching ceremony of 40th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang starts in central China's Henan Photo taken on April 1, 2023 shows the dance performance at the peony viewing launching ceremony of the 40th Peony Culture Festival of Luoyang, China, held in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province.

The ceremony was a grand feast featured by a 3D light projection show and various emerging technologies, which provided audience with immersive experience. With a main stage and four sub-stages, performances of various types including songs and dances, Chinese operas, and intangible cultural heritage folklore performance were integrated into the ceremony to showcase Luoyang's cultural characteristics, historical charm, and modernity.

It is learned that this year's peony culture festival will be held from April 8 to 23, while the peony viewing period begins on April 1 and ends on May 5.

During the peony culture festival, well-designed activities featuring immersive experience, tourism, and new technology will be held to boost Luoyang's popularity among tourists, promote the in-depth integration of the culture and tourism industries and boost consumption in new forms and new scenarios.

Peony flowers in Luoyang have ushered in blossoming season, both in the wild and in the peony gardens. Besides, it is learned that with advanced cultivation technologies, people can appreciate peony blossom in the whole year.

As a name card for Luoyang, the peony culture festival has been hosted by the city since 1983.

