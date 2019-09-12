Xinhua Silk Road: Haier to release 20 new models of laundry appliances on European market

Unlike the traditional belt washing machine, the state-of-the-art laundry appliance with a direct-drive motor enables the inner cylinder and the engine to spin simultaneously and keeps the inner cylinder to a maximum swing range of 90 degrees, offering clothes and fabrics extra care and keeping them away from deformation.

Meanwhile, all the 20 models of Haier direct-drive washing machines to be put in the European market are intelligent for networking. Haier's smart washing machines can automatically prompt users when they run short of laundry detergent. After pushing a button, users will be connected to online shopping site Amazon, where 12 best-selling laundry detergent brands are sold.

Data shows that the sales of Haier's inverter-driven roller washing machines, represented by direct-drive washing machines, has increased by 110 percent on a year-on-year basis in the European market since the start of this year.

As an essential component of the Haier's Smart Home products series, Haier laundry appliances are penetrating the European market at a whopping rate, which has given Haier enormous help to build the "Smart Home Cloud" ecosystem and accelerate the creation of smart wash & care scenarios in Europe.

"Product innovation aiming at matching the user wash and care scenario" is Haier's primary strategy for the global distribution of its washing machines.

Haier also released other upscale washing machines at the IFA 2019. For example, the Haier "Xianhe" roller washing machine which features the innovative "ultrasonic air wash" technology, can break up water into micron-sized particles, permeate the gaps between the fiber molecules and save people the trouble of ironing their clothes.

In addition, a blue Haier direct-drive formula car at IFA also captured a lot of attention. The car carries a Haier direct-drive motor and is under testing on the Nurburgring in Germany.

Haier's promotion of direct-drive smart laundry appliance in the European market is expected to set the wash and care trend in the world.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/308311.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

For further information: Gao Jingyan, +86-13552905167