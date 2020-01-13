Xinhua Silk Road: Haier actively takes part in public welfare undertakings worldwide

AQUA, a global brand of Haier which was officially launched in Indonesia in 2015, passes down Haier's philosophy and attaches much importance to public welfare undertakings. Last year, it positively responded to the activity of "Snapshot Haier", sending TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, stationery and books to children in the local orphanage to pass on care and warmth to them.

In the Philippines, Haier also actively participated in public welfare undertaking. Last year the company donated a batch of much-needed home appliances as well as teaching aids to the local welfare house.

The company has a localized approach to meet demands of global users with customized products.

Haier has gained a strong foothold in Thailand. The secret of Haier's success in Thailand is localized marketing, actively communicating with users, analyzing market trends, and creating differentiated products. The company continuously identifies the needs of users in an attempt to develop customized products for Thai users.

In Russia, Haier launched last year a laundry appliances plant, which is the first Chinese-built intelligent manufacturing factory based on COSMOPlat platform in Europe. The company hired local R&D talents, factory workers and sales staffs in a bid to better adapt to the local market and create competitive edges. By now, the plant has created over 800 jobs directly for the local market and provided a stimulus to local economic growth.

