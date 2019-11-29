Xinhua Silk Road: China's Dongfeng Motor steps forward in going global

As an excellent brand with 50 years of history, Dongfeng Motor is a well-known automobile manufacturer in China and one of the Fortune Global 500, enjoying high brand awareness and reputation both at home and abroad.

Suffering the recent steepening slump in sales of the auto industry, Dongfeng Motor sold 2.572 million vehicles and exported 55,380 vehicles in the first three quarters of 2019, which generally outperformed the China's auto market. So far, Dongfeng Motor has exported to over 80 countries and regions with its export volume increasing year by year.

In recent years, Dongfeng Motor has actively participated in the Belt and Road construction and explored new overseas markets under the guidance of its global marketing strategy. As a well-known Chinese auto brand to practice the Belt and Road Initiative globally, Dongfeng Motor has attracted responses from a large number of global partners, which comprehensively promoted the global influence and reputation of China's automobile industry.

In June 2018, Dongfeng Team won the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race championship in Netherlands. At the following press conference themed "Belt and Road, with You", Dongfeng delivered vehicles to its cooperation partner SMT from Belgium.

During the 2019 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, Dongfeng Motor held the Overseas Distributors Conference 2019 in Shanghai, themed "Drive Your Dream". According to Dongfeng Motor's new overseas mid-term business plan and regional marketing plan released at the conference, the company has set three goals: achieving overseas sales of 300,000 units, establishing five overseas vehicles assembly bases and creating more overseas star products by 2023.

