Xinhua Silk Road: C. China Changsha's Wangcheng District reaps 18 major projects with 43.3 bln yuan investment in promotion fair

The newly signed projects include four invested by central enterprises, one with investment over ten billion yuan, and two over five billion yuan. The projects cover various fields of headquarters economy, cultural tourism, commercial complex and intelligent manufacturing, involving four projects ranked among top 500 in the world and three among top 500 in China.

Attracting nearly 200 enterprise representatives across different sectors, the event demonstrated Wangcheng's investment environment through introducing its cultural heritage, ecological environment, transportation location, industry development, business environment, etc.

Utilizing its advantageous location along the Xiangjiang River, Wangcheng is laying out a development plan to forge eight major industrial and commercial zones with an total area of 185 square kilometers along the riverside. Featuring different functions and themes including intelligent ecological environment, innovative business and economy, cultural tourism, etc, the eight zones should construct themselves into comprehensive favorable places to attract investors and talents across the globe.

It is an important move for the city of Changsha to support the riverside economy development of Wangcheng District, said Zhang Min, member of the Standing Committee of the Changsha Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the political and legal affairs commission of the municipal Party committee.

Wangcheng District aims to provide an investment environment with global perspective, international standards and local characteristics, featured by inclusive atmosphere and effective service support, said Zhang Zuolin, secretary of Wangcheng District Party Committee on the conference.

An online platform of Wangcheng's investment information was also launched at the event. Integrating functions of investment promotion, project negotiation and project management, the platform will serve as an important tool for the district to realize more accurate, effective and smooth digital investment promotion.

