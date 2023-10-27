XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14
Ontario Securities Commission
27 Oct, 2023, 15:54 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article