XGRIDS Unveils LCC: Pioneering SLAM-Based Gaussian Splatting Software for Rapid, Photorealistic 3D Environment Creation

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- XGRIDS LIMITED has officially launched the commercial release of brand new Lixel CyberColor Solution (LCC), following extensive beta testing with industry partners. This enterprise-grade solution combines 3D Gaussian Splatting with multi-SLAM technology to transform spatial data capture, processing, and utilization across multiple industries.

LCC enables organizations to create measurable, interactive, and photorealistic 3D models and digital twins by integrating LiDAR and visual data from Lixel series scanners. These digital environments provide actionable spatial intelligence for improved decision-making and visualization.

"With LCC Studio, we're democratizing access to advanced spatial computing tools that were previously available only to specialized technical teams," said Kaiyong Zhao, CEO of XGRIDS.

The platform offers tailored solutions for eight key verticals:

Architecture & Construction: Detailed as-built documentation with precise measurement capabilities

Real Estate: Immersive virtual property tours with interactive notes and seamless space transitions

Industrial Digitization: Comprehensive digital twins for operational efficiency

Facility Inspection: Detailed documentation for maintenance planning and compliance

Robotics & Embodied AI: Spatial intelligence for navigation and environment recognition

Cultural Heritage: High-fidelity preservation and virtual access to historical sites

Entertainment & Gaming: Realistic environmental assets for production

Education: Immersive learning environments with spatial context

Key Technical Advancements:

Rapid Processing: Converts 10 minutes of scanning into detailed 3D models in approximately 100 minutes.

Efficient Storage: File sizes up to 88% smaller than traditional methods.

Enhanced Accuracy: Advanced measurement tools provide precise spatial data.

Map Fusion: Seamless integration of aerial and ground scans into cohesive models.

Easy Publishing: Cloud-based management with custom URLs and controlled access.

LCC is available in two tiers:

Basic Version with core functionality

Premium Version with advanced pro features

"Our pricing structure enables both small studios and large enterprises to leverage this technology for competitive advantage," explained Sunny Liao, Director of Global Sales at XGRIDS.

All versions are available immediately through XGRIDS' global distribution network.

For inquiries: [email protected]

About XGRIDS

XGRIDS is a global leader in SLAM-based 3D scanning and 3D Gaussian Splatting technology, providing solutions for virtual production, architecture, engineering, construction, gaming, and digital twins. The company's Lixel series scanners and LCC 3D reconstruction technology deliver high-accuracy, measurable 3D models that transform workflows across industries.

