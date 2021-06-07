Xello Named SIIA Education Technology 2021 CODiE Award Finalist for Best College & Career Readiness Solution

The college and career readiness program earns prestigious industry recognition

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, was recognized as a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best College & Career Readiness Solution category. The CODiE Awards recognizes the very best software education products in achieving excellence and innovation through the only peer-recognized program in the education technology industry.

Through the Xello platform, students in grades K-12 can build self-knowledge and explore options beyond high school. Using interest-based assessments, they are matched with careers that best reflect their interests, while educators have visibility into monitoring student progress and college application workflows. Built-in curriculum and reflective activities help students build social-emotional skills and knowledge that future employers value.

"We're honored to be a CODiE Award Finalist in this category that is so critical for students' success," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and founder, Xello. "Choosing your life's work doesn't happen overnight, and it can sometimes be a difficult process for young people. Embedding career exploration into lessons starting in elementary school gives students a stronger sense of purpose, confidence in their strengths, and a clear pathway toward a meaningful career they are excited about."

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries.

"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry."

Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees for the SIIA CODiE Awards. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About Xello

Xello is an online K-12 college, career and future readiness program that helps students achieve a deeper understanding of themselves, explore pathways, and plan for the future. Using Xello's discovery-based model, students build knowledge, essential real-world skills, and individual confidence to prepare for the rapidly evolving world of post-secondary academics and career environment. More than nine million students and educators today leverage Xello tools to transform aspirations into action. To learn more about Xello and its proprietary Work-Based Learning Module, visit: https://www.xello.world .

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

