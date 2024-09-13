LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) is set to present its largest-ever collection of mining equipment at MinExpo 2024, taking place from September 24-26 in Las Vegas. Visitors can find XCMG at booth #329 in the North Hall, where the company will feature a diverse array of state-of-the-art excavators, dump trucks, drilling rigs, and loaders. This marks XCMG's second appearance at the expo, underscoring its commitment to delivering comprehensive mining solutions and exploring automation technologies for North American and global markets.

XCMG Unveils Major Lineup for MinExpo 2024, Showcasing Advanced Mining Solutions.

"We are dedicated to developing customized products that meet the specific needs of our North American customers, while also capitalizing on the global shift towards 'smart' and 'sustainable' mining," said Liu Quan, Deputy General Manager of XCMG Import and Export and General Manager of XCMG USA. "Looking ahead, we aspire to provide a wider array of options for our North American clientele and envision XCMG mining equipment becoming a common sight in key construction projects throughout the area."

XCMG Machinery will spotlight five models, each embodying its tailor-made mining technology for the market:

XE950G hydraulic excavators , specially designed for harsh environment of mining with lean manufacturing, state-of-art of design and excellent reliability, providing perfect operating performance and economic performance with strong digging power and fast operating efficiency.

, specially designed for harsh environment of mining with lean manufacturing, state-of-art of design and excellent reliability, providing perfect operating performance and economic performance with strong digging power and fast operating efficiency. XC978U wheel loader , built for heavy-duty operations, features a powerful Cummins L9 engine and ZF full powershift transmission. Its advanced hydraulic system ensures high efficiency and energy savings, while its user-friendly design, including an electric back-turning large side door hood, centralized lubrication, and a luxury operator seat with enhanced safety and comfort.

, built for heavy-duty operations, features a powerful Cummins L9 engine and ZF full powershift transmission. Its advanced hydraulic system ensures high efficiency and energy savings, while its user-friendly design, including an electric back-turning large side door hood, centralized lubrication, and a luxury operator seat with enhanced safety and comfort. XDA45U articulated dump truck , designed for exceptional off-road capability and heavy-duty transport. Equipped with a high-power, fuel-efficient engine, automatic transmission, and full-time 6×6 drive, it excels in rugged conditions. Its world-class hydraulic system and independent pump-control and load-sensitive steering systems ensure stable and efficient operation. Maintenance is simplified with a large-angle tilting engine hood, centralized lubrication, and filling systems for easy access and upkeep.

, designed for exceptional off-road capability and heavy-duty transport. Equipped with a high-power, fuel-efficient engine, automatic transmission, and full-time 6×6 drive, it excels in rugged conditions. Its world-class hydraulic system and independent pump-control and load-sensitive steering systems ensure stable and efficient operation. Maintenance is simplified with a large-angle tilting engine hood, centralized lubrication, and filling systems for easy access and upkeep. XE490U crawler excavator , is built for demanding tasks, equipped with an electronically controlled positive flow system for quick responsiveness, durable wear-resistant structural components, and a high-strength steel cab for increased safety. It includes standard auxiliary hydraulic lines for added versatility, a color display providing detailed machine information, and a heated air suspension seat for enhanced operator comfort. Its maintenance-friendly design also cuts down on labor hours.

, is built for demanding tasks, equipped with an electronically controlled positive flow system for quick responsiveness, durable wear-resistant structural components, and a high-strength steel cab for increased safety. It includes standard auxiliary hydraulic lines for added versatility, a color display providing detailed machine information, and a heated air suspension seat for enhanced operator comfort. Its maintenance-friendly design also cuts down on labor hours. XQZ152 down-the-hole drill, perfect for non-metal mines like quarries, limestone, and coal mines. It features an adjustable pitch attitude and a dedicated crawler site for outstanding passibility. With an Atlas two-stage screw air compressor for strong air supply and the XCMG X-eco drilling expert system, it ensures fast drilling speeds, minimal fuel consumption, and ease of operation. The drill supports a diameter range of φ90 to φ152mm and can reach depths of up to 35m .

During the show, XCMG will also demonstrate the clips of its pioneering autonomous road machines fleet working on mining sites.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Wang Lin, [email protected]