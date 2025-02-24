XUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), a global leader in construction and mining machinery, has kicked off 2025 with a series of high-profile product deliveries to customers worldwide. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and international growth, XCMG has shipped hundreds of state-of-the-art machines, including mining equipment, aerial work platforms, new energy loaders, high-end commercial vehicles, and concrete machinery, to key markets across the globe.

Expanding the Mining Market with Smart, Green Solutions

XCMG Starts 2025 in Full Speed: Delivers Cutting-Edge Machinery to Global Customers.

XCMG shipped a batch of its high-end open-pit mining equipment, valued at 318 million RMB. The shipment includes 90-ton, 135-ton, and 400-ton mining excavators, as well as 130-ton mining trucks, destined for major mining sites such as Fortescue in Australia, the Simandou iron ore project in Africa, and several sites in South America.

Additionally, XCMG delivered its first batch of underground mining machinery for 2025 lately, including advanced models such as XUD135, XUL305A and XUL307. With breakthroughs in remote control and autonomous driving technologies, XCMG's underground mining equipment has been exported to over 10 countries in South America, Central America, and Southeast Asia, with sales exceeding 1,000 units.

Leading the Charge in New Energy Wheel Loaders

The world's largest pure electric wheel loader, the XC9108-EV, and the popular XC968-EV, are en route to a mining site in Southeast Asia. The XC9108-EV features a fully self-developed control system for enhanced efficiency, while equipped with dual-series motor drive, reducing energy consumption by 70% and increasing efficiency by over 20%. A 700 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery supports ultra-fast charging, reaching 80% capacity in under one hour, ensuring uninterrupted high-intensity operations.

Aerial Work Platforms: Powering Global Construction Projects

XCMG's aerial work platforms are set to support construction projects worldwide with hundreds of units delivered to North America and Europe. The flagship XGS40K telescopic boom lift has gained widespread recognition for its exceptional working height, reach, and load capacity, which is ideal for the construction, bridge maintenance, shipyard, petrochemical facilities and leasing industries.

High-End Commercial Vehicles: Redefining Performance and Sustainability

At XCMG's high-end intelligent commercial vehicle production base, 300 heavy-duty trucks are ready for export to premium overseas markets. This shipment includes a variety of dump trucks and tractors, powered by both traditional fuel and pure electric systems. Designed to meet local emission standards and withstand complex working conditions, these vehicles are renowned for their high performance, reliability, and safety.

Concrete Equipment: Building the Future in the Middle East

XCMG has also shipped a batch of complete sets of concrete machinery, including pump trucks and mixers, to various countries in the Middle East. These machines will play a pivotal role in local municipal infrastructure projects, contributing to the region's development.

The concrete pump trucks feature intelligent, automated operations and third-generation intelligent boom technology, improving response speed by 30% and enhancing construction efficiency. The mixers utilize advanced drum technology, ensuring superior safety and mixing performance.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Wang Lin, [email protected]