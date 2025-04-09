XCMG Showcases Green Innovation and Intelligent Solutions at bauma 2025, Reinforcing Global Leadership

XCMG Accelerates European Growth with Localized Services, Green Tech, and Strategic Partnerships

MUNICH, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- At bauma 2025, the world's premier trade fair for construction machinery, XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) unveiled its latest breakthroughs in intelligent, low-carbon technologies. With over 60 cutting-edge products across seven categories and integrated scenario-driven solutions, XCMG is leading the charge toward a sustainable future under the theme Solid Innovation for Green Tomorrow.

Intelligent + Low-Carbon: Pioneering New Energy Solutions

XCMG showcases green, smart tech at bauma 2025, expanding Europe with localized solutions

Over 40% of XCMG's showcased products feature new energy technologies, aligning with the expo's green vision. Highlights include:

The XCA60_EV , the world's first hybrid all-terrain crane developed for Europe , enabling fully zero-emission operations .

, the world's first hybrid all-terrain crane developed for , enabling fully . A suite of smart, full-scenario solutions for road construction, including electric pavers, milling machines, and compact rollers.

for road construction, including electric pavers, milling machines, and compact rollers. The XZ450E-R horizontal directional drill, which boosts steering speed by 200% while reducing slurry consumption by 60%.

"XCMG remains committed to advancing engineering technology to empower a sustainable future. Our mission is to deliver efficient, intelligent, and eco-friendly lifecycle solutions for global clients," said Mr. Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "Today, 19% of our product portfolio comprises green innovations under our 'Green Mountain' new energy line, with full electrification across all series underway."

XCMG launched its next-gen Xrea Global Telematics Platform, integrating IoT, big data, cloud computing, and AI to enable seamless cross-border fleet management. Supporting 10+ languages via PC and mobile interfaces, the platform offers real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimization—empowering clients to manage equipment anytime, anywhere.

In partnership with Germany's Schwing GmbH, XCMG debuted the Ultra Eco, a pure electric concrete mixer, and Schwing's first all-electric pump truck. These innovations mark a leap forward in zero-emission, high-efficiency machinery for global markets.

"By combining Schwing's expertise with XCMG's innovation, we aim to refine our offerings for Europe's specialized markets. Our localized strategy ensures we meet client needs with precision," emphasized Chairman Yang.

Localized Empowerment: Strengthening European Presence

XCMG announced strategic initiatives to deepen its European foothold:

XCMG Europe Training Center : Enhancing localized service through technical training, brand development, and sales support.

: Enhancing localized service through technical training, brand development, and sales support. XCMG Italy Subsidiary and XCMG Europe Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.: Expanding market access and financial services to drive integrated "R&D-production-supply-sales-service-finance" growth.

The company celebrated a batch delivery ceremony at the event, handing over premium cranes, intelligent earthmoving equipment, new energy excavators, and road machinery to clients worldwide. This milestone underscores XCMG's growing leadership in high-end, customized solutions.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Shuangshuang Zhu, [email protected]