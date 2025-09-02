Revenue and profit hit historic highs as XCMG accelerates technological breakthroughs and sustainable growth

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has released its 2025 1H earnings report, posting record revenue of RMB 54.81 billion (US$7.69 billion), up 8.04% year-over-year, and achieving double-digit net profit growth. The company continues to lead China's construction machinery industry while strengthening its global reach and innovation-driven strategy.

XCMG Reports Record-Breaking Half-Year Results, Driving Innovation and Global Expansion

In the first half of 2025, XCMG recorded RMB 25.55 billion (US$3.58 billion) in overseas revenue, marking a 16.64% increase year-on-year and raising the overseas share of total revenue to 46.61%. This growth reflects the company's continuous internationalization efforts, with its global revenue share rising steadily from 29.07% in 2022 to today's near-half mark.

Key growth drivers include:

a 33.23% surge in aftermarket services;

a 13.25% rise in strategic emerging industries;

a 41.44% leap in high-end products revenue;

and the net profit attributable to shareholders climbed to RMB 4.36 billion ( US$ 611.43 million ), up 16.63%, with core net profit rising by an impressive 35.57%, both hitting all-time highs.

Profitability metrics also showed significant improvements. Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.03%, while net profit margin rose to 8.06%. Operating cash flow more than doubled, reaching RMB 3.73 billion (US$523.08 million), underscoring the company's strong operational quality and financial discipline.

XCMG continues to reinvest profits to secure future growth, with R&D spending climbing over 5% year-on-year to RMB 2.64 billion (US$ 370.22 million). The company is accelerating innovation in new energy technologies, deploying advanced testing platforms, and attracting top global talent in electrification and intelligent systems.

Its "1+6+N" innovation framework has yielded tangible results, from mass production of in-house developed CTV battery systems to breakthroughs in ultra-high-voltage power systems, high-integration thermal management, and high-efficiency silicon carbide technologies.

Meanwhile, XCMG is embracing AI-driven transformation, identifying high-value application scenarios, piloting eight AI projects, and building a scalable framework for intelligent manufacturing and operations. The company secured 218 new invention patents and 45 overseas patents in the first half, bringing its total patent portfolio to over 12,000.

The mining equipment sector, a key "second growth curve," expands strongly. Highlights include deploying 100 electric autonomous trucks at Huaneng Yimin Open-pit Mine and hosting a global zero-carbon mining summit with participants from 30+ countries. Partnerships with leaders like BHP and Rio Tinto reinforce its expanding global role.

Discover at www.xcmgglobal.com.

