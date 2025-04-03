Xanadu Selected for DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI)

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Xanadu ( xanadu.ai ), a leading quantum computing company pioneering photonic-based hardware and the quantum programming software, PennyLane , has been selected to participate in Stage A of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), a groundbreaking program launched by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the United States.

Launched in 2024, the QBI aims to determine whether quantum computers can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033. Xanadu's selection for the program solidifies the company's position at the forefront of quantum innovation and accelerates its mission to develop industrially useful quantum computers.

"We are honored to be part of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative," said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu. "The QBI provides a unique opportunity to validate our technology against rigorous performance benchmarks. DARPA has assembled the most advanced third-party validation process in the world, and we are ready to demonstrate that our photonic quantum computing approach is one of the most viable paths to utility-scale machines, and unlocking truly revolutionary capabilities."

Xanadu's Photonic Quantum Computing Approach

Xanadu's unique photonic quantum computing platform leverages the properties of squeezed light to generate Gottesman-Kitaev-Preskill (GKP) qubits, an architectural approach that offers several advantages over matter-based and traditional photonic quantum systems:

Room-temperature operation – significantly minimizing the amount of cryogenic cooling needed.

High connectivity between qubits – enabling more efficient fault-tolerant operations.

Scalable, modular, and networkable designs – critical for achieving practical quantum computing.

To demonstrate the inherent scalability and modularity of this approach, Xanadu recently unveiled Aurora , the world's first complete prototype of a universal photonic quantum computer. This system consists of four modular and independent server racks, interconnected via photonic networking. While Aurora is not capable of industrially useful applications today, its design lays the foundation for error-corrected, universal photonic quantum computing, proving that the fundamental building blocks for large-scale quantum systems are already in place.

Quantum Benchmarking Initiative: A Strategic Opportunity

The QBI aligns with Xanadu's strategic vision of delivering quantum computational solutions that are useful and available to people everywhere. The initiative provides an unparalleled opportunity to refine its technology roadmap, engage with government stakeholders, and contribute to the development of industrially relevant applications, including in quantum chemistry and materials discovery.

As the quantum computing industry moves closer to achieving practical applications, rigorous benchmarking and validation efforts such as QBI will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the field. Xanadu remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in quantum computing, ensuring that its innovations translate into real-world value for people and organizations around the world.

About Xanadu: Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu.ai or follow us on X @XanaduAI.

SOURCE Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.