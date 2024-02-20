WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature is coming to Vancouver - at the iconic B.C Place

Registration opens today for World Wildlife Fund Canada's Climb for Nature x BC Place.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - West coast nature-lovers can step up for wildlife by tackling the steps of the iconic BC Place stadium on May 26 as part of WWF's Climb for Nature.

Registration for this all-ages event, which raises funds for the restoration and protection of nature, is now open at wwf.ca/bcplace.

WWF's Climb for Nature x BC Place is happening on May 26, 2024. Register now at wwf.ca/bcplace (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada)

Participants can climb the stadium steps in the lower bowl as an individual or with a team of friends, family, classmates or colleagues. Those who sign-up and start fundraising early will earn one Early Bird Draw ballot for every $250 raised by April 15, 2024. The winner will receive a nature-packed 9-day trip in Costa Rica donated by community tourism pioneer, G Adventures.

The WWF'S annual Climb for Nature started in Toronto more than 30 years ago, with people climbing the CN Tower's 1,776 steps more than 140,000 times since 1991. Now, as the world faces worsening biodiversity and climate crises, WWF-Canada is growing the event to include this brand-new climb in Vancouver as well as a self-directed climb from anywhere in Canada.

"We are thrilled to bring WWF's Climb for Nature to BC Place this spring," says Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada's VP of Community and Legacy Giving. "With the wildlife populations on the West Coast, across Canada and around the world in decline, the need for events like this, that bring people together for conservation, is greater than ever."

"We're lucky in B.C. to have so much nature in our backyard, from mountains and rainforests to expansive coastal and marine ecosystems," the Vancouver-based Sandison adds. "By climbing the stadium steps of BC Place with us, you can help protect and restore these important habitats for southern resident killer whales, salmon, Vancouver Island marmots and other at-risk wildlife."

"We are honoured to welcome World Wildlife Fund to BC Place for Vancouver's inaugural Climb for Nature," said Chris May, General Manager at BC Place. "Vancouverites are known for their deep connection to nature, and this event is an opportunity for our community to come together in support wildlife conservation. We take great pride in joining this inspiring initiative which closely aligns with BC Place's core values around sustainability and community."

About WWF's Climb for Nature x BC Place:

The climb takes place on Saturday, May 26, 2024, from 10: 00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Register at wwf.ca/bcplace as an individual or with a team.

as an individual or with a team. There is a registration fee of $25 and minimum fundraising amount of $125 to take part.

and minimum fundraising amount of to take part. Children aged 17 and under can register for free until Feb. 29, 2024.

All participants will receive a commemorative climb time T-shirt and be eligible for fundraising rewards depending on the amount they raise.

What the WWF Climb for Nature funds:

Funds raised for the WWF Climb for Nature support efforts in BC, and throughout Canada, to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss and fighting climate change. Learn more about WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada here.

For photos, footage and interviews:

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Communications Specialist, [email protected], 519-616-1556