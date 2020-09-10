World's first graduate-level AI university set to welcome global cohort of students from more than 30 countries

MBZUAI extended admission offers to 101 students from 31 countries for the first academic year commencing in January 2021. Initial plans were to accept 50 students, however due to the impressive number of applications received, the decision was made to extend admissions offers to more students. Of these students, 82 have been offered admissions in the University's MSc programs in Computer Vision and in Machine Learning, while 19 have been selected for MBZUAI's PhD programs in the same fields.

Students in the first cohort come from across the world; 34 per cent of admitted students come from the Middle East, 38 per cent from Asia, 21 per cent from Africa, and nearly 10 per cent from the Americas and Europe.

There will also be a strong female representation in MBZUAI's first academic year with women comprising 30 per cent of admitted students.

Admitted students have received education at some of the world's leading universities, including prestigious institutions such as the National University of Singapore, University of Melbourne, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Purdue University, University of York, University of Minnesota, Queen's University of Belfast, Arizona State University, and Khalifa University in the UAE.

Professor Sir Michael Brady, Interim President, MBZUAI, said: "The University received applications from some exceptionally talented graduate students from nearly 100 countries, all of whom have compelling and unique stories. This incredibly diverse first cohort will truly bring the world to MBZUAI, creating a multicultural campus that celebrates diversity and international collaboration. Our hope from the very beginning was for MBZUAI to inspire the development of AI on a global scale. With students from around the world, all of whom come from different backgrounds and industries, this is a solid start to realizing the full potential of AI for positive progress around the world."

Kevin Michael Toner, from Ireland, will join the University's MSc Computer Vision program. "Today artificial intelligence is redefining the future of every industry and impacting human lives in an unprecedented way. As demand for specialized AI education increases globally, joining a world-class university like MBZUAI will help expand my horizons and connect me to an international network of AI industry experts. I am looking forward to both practical experiences and research opportunities, hopefully contributing to real-life applications of this fascinating technology."

With the first admissions cycle successfully completed, the University has recently started accepting applications for the Fall 2021 cohort for the MSc and PhD programs in Computer Vision and Machine Learning. Full admissions requirements and deadlines can be found on MBZUAI's website, mbzuai.ac.ae.

