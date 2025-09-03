MBZUAI opens admissions for Fall 2026 intake, inviting top students worldwide to shape the future through its undergraduate and graduate programs
ABU DHABI, UAE , Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first AI-dedicated university, has opened admissions for the Fall 2026 intake, welcoming exceptional students from around the world to apply for its undergraduate and graduate programs.
In just five years, MBZUAI has become a global top 10 institution in AI, home to leading faculty and researchers driving breakthroughs across the field. With its first undergraduate intake in Fall 2025, the university now offers both undergraduate and graduate pathways to prepare the next generation of AI innovators.
Prospective students can now apply to the following programs:
Undergraduate
- Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (Engineering or Business stream)
Graduate
- Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence (MAAI)
- Master of Science in Computer Science
- Master of Science in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)
- Master of Science in Computer Vision
- Master of Science in Machine Learning
- Master of Science in Natural Language Processing
- Master of Science in Robotics
- Master of Science in Statistics and Data Science
- PhD in Computer Science
- PhD in Computational Biology (pending regulatory approval)
- PhD in Computer Vision
- PhD in Human-Computer Interaction (pending regulatory approval)
- PhD in Machine Learning
- PhD in Natural Language Processing
- PhD in Robotics
- PhD in Statistics and Data Science
Key dates for applications
Undergraduate (Fall 2026)
- Early decision applications open: 1 September 2025
- Early decision application deadline: 15 November 2025
- Regular decision application deadline: 30 April 2026
- Early decision offers announced: 31 December 2025
- Regular decision offers announced: 15 June 2026
All early decision and regular decision applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so early submission is encouraged.
Graduate (Fall 2026)
- Applications open: 1 September 2025
- Priority deadline: 15 November 2025*
- Final deadline: 15 December 2025
How to apply: Prospective students can submit applications through the university's online portal:
- Undergraduate: https://mbzuai.ac.ae/study/ug-admission-process/
- Graduate: https://mbzuai.ac.ae/study/graduate-admission-process/
For inquiries and further information, please contact: [email protected]
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763705/MBZUAI_opens_admissions.jpg
For press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
