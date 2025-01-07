World's First and Smartest 3-in-1 Battery Charger, Ostation X, Debuts at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Olight, a leading portable lighting brand, unveiled its latest innovation, the Ostation X, the world's first and Smartest 3-in-1 battery charger, at CES 2025. This groundbreaking product has been honored with the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category, and it is scheduled to go on sale on the official website in February.

Ostation X at CES Olight lights up CES with innovation.

The Ostation X combines fast battery charging, precise testing and organized storage, making it the most versatile, user-friendly, and intelligent battery charging station in the world. Its intelligent detection module ensures only compatible batteries are charged, discarding damaged or non-rechargeable ones. The waterfall charging technology simplifies usage—just drop in batteries and they will be charged for you to retrieve effortlessly—eliminating 95% of the hassle associated with traditional chargers. Its spacious compartment stores over 32 fully charged batteries, while Bluetooth connectivity allows users to track charging progress, manage battery reserves, and select modes via the Olight app.

The Ostation X was inspired by the need for sustainable battery solutions, addressing billions of discarded single-use batteries in the world that contribute to pollution. Olight's mission was to create a product that encourages the adoption of rechargeable batteries by making them more convenient, reliable, and easy to use. The Ostation X fulfills this mission and helps to reduce waste and promote long-term cost savings.

"At Olight, our commitment has always been to deliver products that enhance user experience while driving the industry forward," said Mavis Xiao, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Olight. "The Ostation X represents a significant leap in technology and sustainability. It's not just about convenience—it's about empowering our customers to make choices that are better for the planet and future generations."

The Ostation X has also captured widespread attention on Kickstarter, with its crowdfunding campaign surpassing $1.14 million in funding. It was also featured on Kickstarter's "Project We Love" in the tech section.

Olight's booth at CES 2025 showcased not only the Ostation X but also the brand's other latest innovations, including the Arkfeld Ultra, featuring a newly developed aluminum material. Visitors can experience these cutting-edge technologies at booth 51762.

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.

