World's Best Universities Revealed

News provided byQS Quacquarelli Symonds
Jun 17, 2026, 19:01 ET
US and European leadership challenged amid competition from Asia and Middle East
#QSWUR
LONDON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds have released the QS World University Rankings 2027.
MIT is crowned first for 15th consecutive year. Imperial College London stays second, tied with Stanford University, up from third. University of Oxford and Harvard University come fourth and fifth.
This edition features 1500+ universities from 106 higher education systems. The US has 184 entries, followed by the UK (93) and Mainland China (85).
|
Top-20
|
2027
|
2026
|
1
|
1
|
MIT
|
US
|
2
|
3
|
Stanford University
|
US
|
2
|
2
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
4
|
4
|
University of Oxford
|
UK
|
5
|
5
|
Harvard University
|
US
|
6
|
6
|
University of Cambridge
|
UK
|
7
|
10
|
California Institute of Technology
|
US
|
8
|
9
|
UCL
|
UK
|
8
|
7
|
ETH Zurich
|
Switzerland
|
10
|
8
|
National University of Singapore
|
Singapore
QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS World University Rankings serve as a benchmark for higher education performance, informing decision-making worldwide.
"The US still leads global higher education, though the map is shifting as institutions across Asia and the Middle East translate strong investment into measurable gains.
"The picture in Europe is mixed, with emerging systems strengthening their global standing through long-term funding and innovation policies, while others show signs of stagnation."
Highlights
- US: Caltech achieves best ranking since 2023. Yale(16th) and Johns Hopkins(20th) re-enter top-20. Harvard leads globally in four indicators
- UK: Leader in international research. Five universities achieve record ranks despite 43% dropping
- Mainland China's rise continues – 72% of universities climb, with 13 new entrants. Peking University(13th) leads
- Hong Kong SAR: Asia's most improved – 78% rise. CUHK(18th) joins HKU(11th) among the top-20.
- Australia: 58% of universities rise. UNSW(19th) takes national top-spot for the first time.
- Europe: Italy among Europe's most improved – 56% climb, led by Politecnico di Milano(87th). Germany and Spain add 11 and 10 entries. Technical University of Munich(25th) and Université PSL(34th) top the EU.
- Gulf universities break records. Saudi Arabia's KFUPM(63rd) and King Saud University(107th) reach historic highs alongside Qatar University(109th) and UAE's Khalifa University(147th)
- Latin America's downward trend continues. Universidad de Buenos Aires(84th) remains region's only top-100 university
- Canada under pressure as 66% of universities drop. McGill(30th) retains national top spot
- Africa: University of Cape Town(184th) remains top-ranked university despite dropping year-on-year
- India: IIT Delhi(118th) reaches country's joint highest-ever rank. Eighteen universities hit record highs
Read the full global release here:Global420_WUR2027_EN_D1.0_E0.1_APPROVED_WB
SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds
Media contact: Simona Bizzozero, [email protected]
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