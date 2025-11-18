QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026

News provided byQS Quacquarelli Symonds
Nov 18, 2025, 09:30 ET
A Swedish University crowned World's Best, Asia ascends and UK Shines as US drops
LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, have released the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.
Lund University in Sweden has taken the top spot for the first time. University of Toronto drops to second place, followed by UCL up to third.
This year, 2000+ universities are featured across 106 higher education systems.
The US is most represented (240 universities), followed by China (163), the UK (109), India (103) and France (76).
|
Top-10
|
2026
|
2025
|
|
|
1
|
=3
|
Lund University
|
Sweden
|
2
|
1
|
University of Toronto
|
Canada
|
3
|
=5
|
UCL
|
UK
|
4
|
=7
|
The University of Edinburgh
|
UK
|
5
|
=5
|
University of British Columbia
|
Canada
|
6
|
=39
|
LSE
|
UK
|
=7
|
=7
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
=7
|
=12
|
UNSW Sydney
|
Australia
|
9
|
=15
|
McGill University
|
Canada
|
10
|
=9
|
The University of Manchester
|
UK
|
|
|
|
|
Ben Sowter, QS Senior VP, said, "The publication of the QS Sustainability Rankings arrives at a pivotal moment. With only 17% of the 169 global Sustainable Development Goals on track for delivery in 2030, the need for accelerated action on environmental and social challenges has never been clearer."
Overview
- University of California, Berkeley (11th ), remains top in the US. NYU joins the top-20.
- The UK has the most institutions in the top 10, top 50, and top 200.
- Canada has the world's highest concentration of top-10 universities (7%)
- UNSW Sydney re-enters the top-10 (7th). Four Australian universities are in the top-20.
- Université Paris-Saclay (45th) is the only French university among the top-50.
- Germany boasts 65 ranked universities, led by Universität Hamburg (46th)
- Delft University of Technology (35th) is the Dutch leader
- 58 Spanish universities are featured in this edition, led by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (83rd)
- Seoul National University (37th) becomes Asia's top-performer, overtaking The University of Tokyo (48th).
- China adds more institutions than any other system - 49 new entries--nearly double its closest competitor, India (+26). Fudan University is the highest ranked (140th).
- IIT Delhi remains India's best performing institution (205th).
- National University of Singapore (69th) and Nanyang Technological University (99th) are tied in first for Environmental Research
- Universidade de São Paulo is the only Latin American university in the top-200 (90th).
- South Africa boasts all four of Africa's top-ranked universities. University of Cape Town leads (59th)
- American University of Beirut retains highest rank in the Arab Region (176th)
The complete rankings are available here.
