World Nomads Gives Canadian Travellers More to Say "Yes!" To with Expanded Travel Insurance Plans and Upgraded Benefits

Enhanced coverage, greater flexibility, and a new underwriting partnership with Zurich reflect evolving traveller needs.

New ways to travel, covered: New Epic and Annual Multi-Trip plans expand options for both big trips and frequent flyers.

New Epic and Annual Multi-Trip plans expand options for both big trips and frequent flyers. More control when plans change: More flexibility for today's unpredictable travel, with optional Cancel For Any Reason coverage.

More flexibility for today's unpredictable travel, with optional Cancel For Any Reason coverage. Shaped by customer feedback : Stronger protection with added benefits like rental car coverage, pet emergency care, and trip exchanges in select plans.

: Stronger protection with added benefits like rental car coverage, pet emergency care, and trip exchanges in select plans. Confidence behind every trip: Now underwritten by Zurich, a long-standing global insurer known for strength, stability, and innovation.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- With flight disruptions, rising travel costs and global uncertainty reshaping how Canadians plan their trips, travellers are increasingly looking for more flexibility and deeper travel protections. Record travel volumes – nearly 100 million trips in just one quarter – are also increasing travellers' exposure to those unexpected disruptions. In response, World Nomads Canada has introduced expanded travel insurance products, with upgraded benefits, new plan options, and greater flexibility for today's increasingly complex travel landscape.

"Travel today looks very different than it did even a few years ago," said Christina Tunnah, Head of the Americas at World Nomads. "Canadian travellers are navigating more costly disruptions like airline bankruptcies, severe weather and global wars. They need coverage that goes further. These updates are designed to deliver deeper protection tailored to those realities, so travellers can feel confident no matter what their trip throws at them."

With nearly two decades of experience serving Canadian travelers since 2008, World Nomads continues to evolve its offerings, informed by deep expertise, customer feedback, and changing travel needs. The refreshed product suite is designed to help Canadians navigate uncertainty with greater flexibility and benefits, whether planning a quick getaway or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

In addition, World Nomads' products for Canadian residents are now underwritten by Zurich, a globally recognised insurer known for its financial strength, reliability and long-standing expertise in delivering innovative insurance solutions. Backed by Zurich's more than 100 years of experience serving Canadians, this partnership further enhances the strength and dependability of coverage available to Canadian travellers.

At the heart of the launch are two new plan options designed to meet a wider range of travel styles:

Epic Single Trip Plan : A premium option with higher limits and more extensive coverage, ideal for bucket-list and once-in-a-lifetime trips.

: A premium option with higher limits and more extensive coverage, ideal for bucket-list and once-in-a-lifetime trips. Annual Multi-Trip (AMT) Plan: Provides coverage for multiple trips of up to 14 days each over 12 months, offering added value for frequent travellers.

World Nomads is also introducing enhanced flexibility through an optional Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) add-on, available on Explorer and Epic plans, giving travellers more control when plans change unexpectedly.

New and upgraded benefits – now included across Explorer, Epic and AMT plans – further strengthen coverage:

Rental vehicle coverage (for accidents or theft in a rental car)

Pet emergency medical expenses and boarding fees (if you travel with your pet and unexpected injury or sickness occurs)

Travel inconvenience payments (for example, if you are delayed on a tarmac or your ski resort is lacking snow)

Trip exchange benefit (if your cruise or tour provider changes dates on you)

Benefit limits, coverage, and eligibility may vary, so travellers are encouraged to read their policy.

About World Nomads

Since 2002, World Nomads has been protecting, connecting and inspiring adventurous and independent travelers by offering specialized travel insurance and safety advice.

Our travel insurance products cover travelers from more than 100 countries. World Nomads focuses on what we believe is important to travelers: emergency medical and evacuation costs, baggage cover, trip cancellation, trip delay and trip interruption costs. We offer cover for more than 250 adventure sports and activities, plus tech and gear. We believe travelers have the responsibility to give back, and through our Footprints program, customers can add a small donation to the price of their plan to help fund a community development project with one of World Nomads' global nonprofit and charity partners.

SOURCE World Nomads

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