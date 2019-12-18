Workplace Etiquette 2020: Survey Shows Canadian Employers Feel Foul Language, Pets Biggest Office Offenses; Non-Traditional Piercings Are A-Okay

Once frowned upon in some offices, non-traditional piercings, visible tattoos, casual attire and non-traditional hair colours are now more acceptable for employees, according to Accountemps research

90% of managers say workplaces are less formal than 10 years ago; they most attribute this mostly to relaxed social norms and organizations catering to younger professionals

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - New research from global staffing firm Accountemps reveals some do's and don'ts for today's workplace. While nearly all senior managers surveyed in Canada (90 per cent) said organizations have loosened up over the past decade, certain behaviours are still frowned upon, the most common being using foul language (55 per cent), bringing pets to the office (51 per cent) and displaying political décor (47 per cent). But about one-third of companies are now more tolerant of employees donning non-traditional piercings (34 per cent), visible tattoos, casual attire and non-traditional hair colours (all tied at 32 per cent).

Managers who said the workplace has become more relaxed cited looser societal standards (65 per cent) and companies catering to younger professionals (54 per cent) as the top reasons for the shift.

Additional findings:

Twenty-seven per cent of employers said using casual language or emojis in emails is more acceptable now than in the past.

In addition to exhibiting political décor at work (47 per cent), many senior managers said streaming political events (42 per cent) and talking about politics (22 per cent) was and continues to be inappropriate.

Roughly two in five respondents reported playing music without headphones (41 percent) and streaming sports events (39 per cent) remains an office no-no.

While employers, in general, identified loosening societal standards as the top reason why office etiquette rules have changed, 44 per cent of companies pointed to tech culture's influence on organizations as the number-one impetus.

"As workplaces evolve, many professionals are looking for greater flexibility from employers when it comes to their individual preferences at work," said Koula Vasilopoulos, district president for Accountemps. "How an organization's company culture is perceived can have an impact on the kinds of professionals it attracts, and ultimately retains. It's up to employers to set the tone for the environment they want to promote by creating clear guidelines around office etiquette and using their own behaviour to set an example."

"Your actions at work speak volumes and can impact your professional reputation in the long term ― for better or worse. If you're unsure how an outfit or comment may be interpreted, it's best to err on the side of caution," added Vasilopoulos. "Showing consideration for your colleagues goes a long way in ensuring a positive, inclusive work environment and mutual respect for the success of the business."

