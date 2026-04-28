PLEASANTON, Calif., April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced it has been named a 2026 LinkedIn Top Company in Canada for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual ranking highlights the top workplaces for professionals to grow their careers in Canada, based on LinkedIn data. This recognition reflects Workday's investment in its employees in Canada, including a commitment to skills growth, opportunities to advance, and a supportive company culture.

"This recognition is a powerful reflection of our culture, which is driven by putting employees first," said Edward Charter, Canada country leader, Workday. "As we expand across the Canadian market, we're investing in local tech talent to build and deliver the AI future for our customers and partners – with people, trust, and progress at the core."

This recognition comes as more Canadian businesses, industries, and government organizations turn to unified, AI-powered platforms like Workday that modernize HR and finance while supporting compliance and responsible innovation. As part of its previously announced investment of CAD $1 billion in Canada over the next five years, Workday is helping Canadian organizations bring people and AI agents together to transform how work gets done. Canada is one of Workday's largest global markets, with more than 1,100 employees supporting over 500 customers from various industries including financial services, technology and media, higher education, and retail.

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About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday, Inc.

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