WorkBoard Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Paknad has led high-growth organizations as founder and CEO of several companies and as an executive at IBM. She has over a dozen patents and has twice been recognized for innovation by the Smithsonian Institute.

WorkBoard's Strategy and Results Management platform is a business breakthrough solution for iterating, aligning, and measuring strategic priorities at higher scale and speed. It is used by large enterprises and fast-growth companies to systematically align and measure Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) and to radically simplify results accountability and execution. The company's popular OKR methodology and coaching certification program have helped hundreds of organizations build more pervasive outcome mindset and data driven decision making.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside these other impressive entrepreneurs and leaders on the back on two incredible growth years at WorkBoard," Paknad said. "As an entrepreneur and student of building businesses, it's a privilege to help innovative companies and strategic leaders unlock the organization's fullest potential for smart, fast growth."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Deidre as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is the pioneer of Enterprise Strategy and Results Management solutions and the only OKR offering for large enterprises. It unlocks growth for its customers by making alignment and accountability remarkably easy. WorkBoard's Strategy and Results platform enables high-growth and high-scale companies to align on outcomes and cohesively measure results across the organization; its OKR coaching services and certification program help organizations quickly achieve results velocity. Customers relying on WorkBoard include Microsoft, Cisco, Cision, Juniper, Malwarebytes, McKesson, IBM, Reliance Industries, Workday and others. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkboardInc.

