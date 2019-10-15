WorkBoard Announces Deeper Jira Integration to Bring Team OKRs into Developers' Jira Experience

Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) in WorkBoard provide the purpose and value of the work technical teams do every day while Jira helps keep that work organized and easy to get done. Now purpose and productivity come together for teams working inside Jira while teammates outside Jira can see the development team's real impact on company strategic priorities.

This integration and native user experience complement WorkBoard's existing Jira integration, which automatically updates results in WorkBoard when work is completed in Jira. The new capabilities add a tab to Jira for viewing the WorkBoard OKRs page and updating OKRs, including the ability to:

Display full OKRs defined in WorkBoard as a tab in the Jira experience

See, navigate and comment on OKRs within Jira

Get a single list of key results across all OKRs and update them without leaving Jira

Automatically update key results data in WorkBoard as work is completed in Jira

View results sourced from multiple Jira instances in WorkBoard or in Jira

Give the broader organization transparency on the business impact and progress of development work

"Technical teams want to know their work really matters to customers and the company, and they want to work efficiently. It's hard to see and stay tuned into that impact when you're working a task list," said Deidre Paknad, WorkBoard CEO and co-founder. "Thousands of engineers use WorkBoard to define and align the key results they drive through their work. This deeper WorkBoard-Jira integration makes it much easier for teams to keep their big picture impact top of mind as they tackle everyday product decisions."

WorkBoard's solution is used by large enterprises and fast-growth companies to communicate, align, measure and achieve strategic priorities faster. While it's typically used across the entire enterprise, the capabilities development teams use most enable them to:

Set team objectives and key results, including OKRs for products, pods and squads to better match how technology teams really work

Align OKRs and mirror key results across teams to surface dependencies more continuously and see how their work contributes to company growth and customer objectives

Automate tedious operating and product review preparation to give everyone continuous transparency on progress to strategic priorities without the heavy reporting burden

the heavy reporting burden Enable smarter group meetings and huddles with objectives and key results on the agenda and tracking of decisions meeting to meeting

The WorkBoard plug-in is now available for Jira Cloud and Jira On Prem in the Atlassian store.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is the pioneer of Enterprise Strategy and Results Management solutions and the only OKR offering for large enterprises. It unlocks growth for its customers by making alignment and accountability remarkably easy. WorkBoard's Strategy and Results platform enables high-growth and high-scale companies to align on outcomes and cohesively measure results across the organization; its OKR coaching services and certification program help organizations quickly achieve results velocity. Customers relying on WorkBoard include Microsoft, Cisco, Cision, Juniper, Malwarebytes, McKesson, IBM, Reliance Industries, Workday and others. For more information, visit www.workboard.com or follow the company on Twitter @WorkboardInc.

