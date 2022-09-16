WORK STOPPAGE BY ILWU LOCAL 502

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) announces that, further to the strike notice received by Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") on September 13, 2022, Local 502 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU") is expected to commence a work stoppage beginning at midnight on September 16, 2022. The work stoppage will result in a complete suspension of operations at the terminal.

There are currently no further negotiations scheduled between Westshore and ILWU.

Updated information will be provided as warranted.

