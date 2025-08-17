WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES OUTAGE AT BERTH 1 AND UPDATES 2025 THROUGHPUT GUIDANCE

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation" or "Westshore") announces that on August 16, 2025 there was a fire on the shiploader which services Berth 1. The fire crews extinguished the fire safely, and there were no injuries involved. At this time, based on our preliminary limited inspection and assuming there is no significant structural damage, we estimate Berth 1 to be out of commission for approximately ten weeks to perform the necessary repairs to the mechanical and electrical systems. Westshore will provide an update on the duration of the outage once a detailed inspection has been performed and the time to source replacement parts/materials for the necessary repairs is confirmed. Operations at Berth 2 will continue in the ordinary course throughout this repair work and Westshore will work with its customers and the railways to reduce the impact as much as possible.

As a result of the Berth 1 outage, and based on information currently available, Westshore anticipates throughput volumes for 2025 to be approximately 24.0-24.5 million tonnes, a reduction from the previously disclosed estimate of approximately 26.0 million tonnes.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The foregoing statements concerning the anticipated timing and extent of repairs required at Berth 1, and anticipated 2025 throughput volumes are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events and will be impacted by and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above, risks inherent in a project of the scale of the Berth 1 repairs, as well as those outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

For further information, please contact: Glenn Dudar, Chief Executive Officer, (604) 946-3494