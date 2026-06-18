Woodway Assurance launches EviData 3.0, a multi-agentic AI platform to help organizations assess and transform their data for AI, analytics and data sharing

OTTAWA, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Woodway Assurance today launched EviData™ 3.0, evolving EviData into a multi-agentic AI platform that helps organizations protect data privacy by assessing whether datasets are ready for use and, when needed, performing privacy-preserving data transformations so valuable data can be put to work sooner for AI model training and inference, analytics, product development and responsible data sharing.

EviData is the first-of-its-kind software for independent, AI-enabled and automated privacy assurance. It automates privacy assessments for de-identified, anonymized and synthetic datasets, generating clear, independent reports mapped to internationally recognized guidance and standards.

EviData 3.0 builds on the platform's conversational-agent capabilities through EviAgent™, which already helps users understand assessment results. The new software release goes further, using frontier models to guide users through the overall process and, when needed, perform full privacy-preserving data transformations within the same workflow, making it easier for data owners to assess and anonymize data without having to develop deep expertise in the topic. EviAgent interprets the results and guides users through the steps needed to reduce and manage the risk in their data.

"Organizations see enormous value in using data to train AI models and for inference, improve services, support research and generate new insights. But that work can stall when a dataset is not yet ready to be used or shared," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Founder and CEO of Woodway Assurance, the company behind EviData, and an internationally recognized expert in anonymization. "With EviData 3.0, we are making that next step much easier. Users can interact with EviAgent as they would with an experienced anonymization expert and apply the appropriate transformations directly, without a separate handoff or added coordination that can slow the process down."

The new capability is designed for organizations using data for AI training, analytics, research, product development and data-sharing initiatives. By bringing assessment, transformation and evidence generation into one automated, guided workflow, EviData 3.0 helps teams get from assessment to data readiness faster, reducing delays that can slow data-driven innovation, decision-making and business growth.

As organizations race to reduce friction for using data, regulators around the world are increasingly expecting organizations to document and show evidence that sensitive data has been anonymized or de-identified to appropriate standards before it is used or shared. EviData helps make that evidence easy to produce, giving teams a clearer basis for decision-making and a smoother and more practical path to data readiness.

Organizations can request a demo of EviData 3.0 here. Woodway Assurance and INQ Consulting will also hold a June 23 webinar, AI-Guided Anonymization: Using Conversational AI to Assess Re-Identification Risk and Protect Sensitive Data, to show how conversational AI can support privacy risk assessment, data transformation, reassessment and evidence generation. Click here to register for the webinar.

SOURCE Woodway Assurance

Media Contact: Anne-Marie Hayden, [email protected]