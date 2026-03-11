ARCHIMEDES and Woodway Assurance Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate EviData for Enhanced Data Privacy, Access and Analytics

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - ARCHIMEDES, a national health data platform led by the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI), McGill University and the University of Ottawa, announced today a strategic partnership with technology company Woodway Assurance to integrate its EviData™ software to expand secure, compliant data access and advanced analytics capabilities for users across the ARCHIMEDES platform.

Accessing health data can be a major challenge, slowing innovation and limiting the delivery of timely, evidence-based healthcare solutions. ARCHIMEDES helps address this challenge by enabling secure and centralized access to health datasets and analytics tools to support research and collaboration across institutions.

Under this partnership, EviData will provide fully automated, independent privacy risk assessments for certain datasets hosted on or accessed through ARCHIMEDES. These assessments produce clear, defensible third-party reports that support data access approvals and responsible data use across institutions. EviData aligns with and operationalizes the latest guidance from the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner and relevant ISO standards, consistent with global best practices, while preserving data utility, strengthening ARCHIMEDES' data governance and privacy assurance capabilities. By helping research teams use health data safely and responsibly, ARCHIMEDES together with Evidata, will support responsible data use that can lead to better prevention, diagnosis and care for Canadians.

"ARCHIMEDES is building the kind of data environment researchers and data stewards need and that regulators expect in practice. We're very pleased to partner with them to add independent, automated risk assessments to the platform, to help keep data safe while staying useful and accessible for research," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Founder and CEO of Woodway Assurance.

The partnership will support ARCHIMEDES users in key areas, including:

Independent privacy assurance , with automated objective verification that shared datasets meet recognized de-identification standards

, with automated objective verification that shared datasets meet recognized de-identification standards Stronger governance and auditability , through documented, third-party assessments that support clear and defensible data access decisions

, through documented, third-party assessments that support clear and defensible data access decisions Improved data usability, ensuring privacy protections are balanced with the preservation of data utility for research and analytics

"This partnership represents an important step in advancing responsible data innovation in Canada. By embedding automated, standards-aligned privacy risk assessments directly into the ARCHIMEDES platform, we are operationalizing best practices in data governance while preserving the analytical value of health data. Our goal is to accelerate research without compromising privacy and this collaboration helps us do exactly that." Dr. Kelly Cobey, Co-Lead, ARCHIMEDES

