In 2021, despite the pandemic, a record number of renowned organizations have submitted their application. To celebrate this remarkable success, WiG will hold its prestigious Annual Recognition Galas in Toronto (May 24 at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto, co-chaired by Jaqui Parchment, CEO of Mercer Canada and John McKenzie, CEO of TMX Group) and Montreal (September 15 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, co-chaired by Anik Trudel, CEO of Lavery and Denis Giangi, President of Rolls-Royce Canada). These long awaited in-person editions will bring together top leaders from the corporate and political worlds.

The following 10 organizations have obtained a Platinum Parity CertificationTM :

Accenture | National Bank of Canada | Bell Canada | CBC/Radio-Canada | Intact Financial Corporation | JLL | Mercer (Canada) | Sodexo (Canada) | Sun Life | Ville de Montréal

More than 70 major organizations submitted their applications to WiG's Parity CertificationTM and the list of those certified at the Bronze, Silver or Gold levels can be viewed on our website as of March 8th:

https://lagouvernanceaufeminin.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Enrolled-orgs-2021_2.png

« As employees begin to head back to the office, now is the time to ensure the upheavals we face are catalysts for change. While there was a lot of talk about a shecession, let's choose a recovery themed around diversity, equity, and inclusion. Talent is scarce, and diversity is the engine of any company. More than ever, women have an important role to play at all levels, in all sectors! Hybrid work should be an opportunity for women to contribute, and the Zoom ceiling should not be an additional barrier to their advancement. It is no longer acceptable to blame our dismal progress on a lack of talent or know-how. If we have learned anything over the past 24 months, it is that our future will be shaped by those who have not had a voice in the past''

— Caroline Codsi, Founder & Chief Equity Officer, Women in Governance

About Women in Governance https://womeningovernance.org/

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision making bodies as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace, making diversity, equity, and inclusion their priority.

For further information: Media Contact: Sergina Guery, Director, Communication and Events, 514 967 0775 [email protected]