Women Empowerment Awards Bring Star Power, Inspiration, and Impact to Canada: A Sold-Out Celebration of Women, Unity, and Next-Generation of Female Leaders

A record-breaking $32,000 in entrepreneurial grants and $20,000 in scholarships were presented to empower women in business and inspire the next generation of changemakers.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 Women Empowerment Awards lit up the Park Hyatt Toronto with a powerful evening of celebration, inspiration, and impact. Presented by Rogers in collaboration with Mantella Corporation, this sold-out gala brought together trailblazing women, celebrities, dignitaries, and community leaders for a night that underscored one message: When women rise, we all rise.

The red carpet dazzled with JUNO Award-winning artist Keshia Chanté, Mrs. Universe Canada 2024 Giselle Drew Walsh, alongside political and business leaders, all uniting to celebrate the unstoppable force of Canadian women. The awards were co-hosted by Melanie Ng, anchor for CityNews 24/7 and TSC host Natalie Belmont, with special guest Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, who delivered a keynote speech that ignited the room with the call to strengthen support for women and girls nationwide.

But the night wasn't just about awards — it was about impact. The Women Empowerment Foundation, the charitable arm behind the event, proudly awarded $20,000 in scholarships to young women pursuing education in entrepreneurship and STEM. For the second year, the Foundation also invited 10 young girls from youth groups, TDSB, through the Toronto Police Human Trafficking Division, as well as Indigenous communities, to attend the gala. These girls were treated to a glamorous unforgettable evening — gowns, hair, and makeup — so they could experience firsthand what it feels like to be seen, celebrated, and reminded that their voices and dreams are not only valid, but necessary.

"The Women Empowerment Awards is more than an event — it is a movement. We celebrate resilience, innovation, and leadership while investing in the next generation of changemakers. Every ticket, every sponsorship, every donation fuels our mission to elevate, educate, and empower women and girls across Canada. This is how we build a future where no dream is out of reach," said Klaudia Zinaty, Founder and CEO, Women Empowerment Awards and The Women Empowerment Foundation

The awards recognized excellence across ten categories with $32,000 in grants presented to women entrepreneurs, professionals, and advocates. Winners included innovators in sustainability, diversity, mentorship, and global impact.

2025 Women Empowerment Award Winners:

Rogers Communications Entrepreneur of the Year Grant Award: Rashmi Prakash, Founder & CEO, Aruna Revolution

Rashmi Prakash, Founder & CEO, Aruna Revolution Mantella Corporation Entrepreneur BIPOC Grant Award: Lesley Hampton, Designer

Lesley Hampton, Designer Global Impact Award: Dr. Aditi Sivakumar, Obstetrics & Gynecology Resident, Founder My Empowerment Platform

Dr. Aditi Sivakumar, Obstetrics & Gynecology Resident, Founder My Empowerment Platform Leadership Award: Dr. Alexandra Bastiany, Cardiologist, Bastiany Medicine

Dr. Alexandra Bastiany, Cardiologist, Bastiany Medicine Rising Star Award: Meera Mahadeo, Founding Board Director, Women's Nonprofit Network

Meera Mahadeo, Founding Board Director, Women's Nonprofit Network Lifetime Achievement Award: Caroline Thélémaque, Groupe Gazelles

Caroline Thélémaque, Groupe Gazelles Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award: Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, CEO, BlackNorth Initiative

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, CEO, BlackNorth Initiative Businesswoman of the Year Award: Laura Suen, CEO & Founder, Fire and Steel Inc.

Laura Suen, CEO & Founder, Fire and Steel Inc. Mentorship Award: Dr. Cindy Sinclair, Founder & President, Sinclair Consulting Services

Dr. Cindy Sinclair, Founder & President, Sinclair Consulting Services Innovation Award: Christina Collura, CEO & Founder, Creative Beginning

The evening reinforced the mission of the Women Empowerment Foundation: to break barriers, uplift women at every stage of their journey, and create platforms where all women, regardless of their background, culture, or story feel seen, heard, and supported.

Photos of winners and event highlights are available here.

(Photo Credit: George Pimentel; @georgepimentel1)

