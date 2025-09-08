SYDNEY MINES, NS, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4600 members at Munro Academy set up their picket line at 7:00 a.m. this morning outside the Sydney Mines, N.S. day care after last efforts over the weekend failed to convince the employer to agree to a 40-hour per week schedule.

The 23 Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) implored their employer to match the full-time, consistent schedules offered at other Cape Breton area child care centres, but after a year of bargaining and three days of conciliation, the employer remains firm in their demand for scheduling reduced hours.

Women daycare workers on strike for full-time hours at Munro Academy (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The response we got from Munro Academy doesn't seem to appreciate that while 37 hours per week sounds close to 40 hours, the financial difference that means for an ECE might be another bag of groceries, their gas for the week, or being able to make rent," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We aren't talking beads on an abacus here, we're talking about affordability, equality and respect for child care workers."

The union wrote to parents at the end of last week to provide notice of the strike, describing the great lengths workers have gone to reach a deal.

"Support on the line has been amazing so far and we've been so thankful for the members of the community and especially the Munro Academy parents who have stopped by to offer coffee, treats and encouragement to their ECEs," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "We want this dispute to end soon, but spirits are high and we know we're only asking for what's right so we'll stay out until the employer is ready to talk."

QUICK FACTS

The Canada-Nova Scotia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement sets hourly wages for ECEs in the province based on full-time hours.

Munro Academy Early Learning Centre has all current child care spaces filled and a wait list.

Three other Unifor-represented child care centres in Cape Breton all have committed to 40-hour workweeks for ECEs.

all have committed to 40-hour workweeks for ECEs. Members will be on the picket line daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday .

. Shorting workers by three hours per week means up to 156 hours less per year than counterparts in Cape Breton , which also means far less vacation, pension accrual and Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement earnings.

