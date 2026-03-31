Women across Canada demand decisive changes to energy policy, as oil prices and supply capture global attention

Survey results reveal engaged women see Canada's natural resources as a strategic global asset, wanting to keep ties with the U.S. while aggressively expanding export routes.

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Powered by Women (CPW) released new national research revealing that engaged women in Canada are urgently calling for decisive government leadership on energy and economic policy. Amid affordability pressures at home and concern for Canada's prosperity, engaged women see a clear opportunity to harness our energy and resource strengths. This comes as many Canadians are paying close attention to global oil prices and supply challenges that are compounded by international conflict and trade insecurity.

CPW's 2026 National Survey, conducted by Leger, builds on four years of consistent research to understand and amplify engaged women's expectations for energy policy. The latest findings are delivering an unequivocal message to decision makers across the country about the need for urgency, speed and definitive execution.

"Canadian women are encouraging governments to streamline regulatory requirements that instill confidence from the private sector to build infrastructure Canada desperately needs, but they're not seeing clear and decisive leadership in return," says Tracey Bodnarchuk, CEO of Canada Powered by Women. "Engaged women are watching what's being said versus what's being done, and there's a growing gap, with only 23 per cent expressing high confidence in Canada's ability to approve and complete large energy projects in a timely manner."

The survey highlighted that Canada's vast natural resources are seen as a strategic asset women are proud of, with 85 per cent of engaged women agreeing resources give our country a competitive bargaining position in international trade and global energy discussions. Two-thirds (68 per cent) believe decisive government actions on energy matters boost confidence in Canada's economic future, but a striking 54 per cent say the pace of decision-making is simply too slow. There's strong consensus (70 per cent) that regulatory and approval processes need to be reformed and accelerated to get projects off the ground faster.

Engaged women also expressed little support for the industrial carbon tax (38 per cent), signaling a disconnect between current policy and what women believe will genuinely strengthen Canada's economic position, contribute to emissions reduction and improve affordability at the household level.

There is also a defined desire to reduce energy market vulnerability at home and abroad. While two-thirds (65 per cent) of engaged women support maintaining current energy exports to the U.S., three-quarters (77 per cent) back expanding export infrastructure to reach new global markets. To build a more resilient national market and lower costs, 84 per cent want to see barriers broken down to facilitate affordable and reliable energy development.

"Women are looking at energy policy holistically, asking tough questions about whether every decision will actually deliver on jobs, affordability, and prosperity for them and their communities," says Sue Riddell Rose, Canada Powered by Women Co-founder and Board Chair. "There's common ground in unifying around new major projects and infrastructure and responsibly developing oil and gas, and engaged women expect our governments to be clear, decisive, and quick. It's not just about ambition; it's about credible action that facilitates energy security and energy development bringing real economic growth to Canadians."

Along with the release of this year's survey, CPW has launched a five-city Powering Prosperity series in partnership with ATCO, to convene thoughtful conversations across the country that connect regional perspectives with national priorities. Through a workshop component facilitated by Deloitte Canada, insights gathered from participants will be distilled into a national report for provincial and federal policymakers to help shape future energy and economic decision making. Events in Regina and Halifax took place earlier this month, with more planned in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver in the coming weeks.

About the report

Survey data is from a study conducted via Leger's online panel (LEO) from February 11 -February 16, 2026. Data was weighted to ensure proper representation of engaged women across Canada and the survey was offered in both English and French. Engaged women aged 18 or older are defined as: women who read/listen to local, national, or US news and are familiar with federal, provincial, or municipal politics; and women interested in influencing government, helping with issues facing Canadians, informed about the economy, learning about the future, prosperity, and wanting secure energy resources. Women who are strongly left on the political spectrum have been excluded.

About Canada Powered by Women

Canada Powered by Women champions the informed, unignorable voices of Canadian women. Established in 2019 as a non-partisan non-profit, we equip and empower women to understand, articulate, and influence sound energy policy. We believe in a Canada where these vital perspectives shape a thriving economy and sustainable energy future for all. We create opportunities for women to join the national energy conversation, ensuring their insights influence public perception, policymakers, and government. United by the power of common-ground solutions, we're building a stronger, more competitive, and prosperous Canada.

SOURCE Canada Powered by Women

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